Imperial Oil net income declined 70% on lower refining margins

Imperial Oil (IMO) Q4 profits came in above expectations, benefiting from a recovery in Canadian crude prices following Alberta’s mandated production cuts.

The company said the price differential between U.S. and Canadian oil narrowed significantly during Q4 to average about $16/bbl compared with ~$40/bbl last year.

Upstream unit's profit reached C$96M compared with a loss a year earlier on higher price realizations and lowers costs.

Downstream earnings fell 80.3% to C$225M, hit by lower margins of ~C$680M and planned turnaround activities of ~C$220M.

Consolidated net income fell to C$271M from C$853M.

The company’s average net production fell 5.5% to 362,000 boe/day.

Cash flow generated from operating activities was $4,429M in 2019, up from $3,922M in 2018.

