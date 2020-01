AMZN, NAV among premarket gainers

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) +55% with Volkswagen finally making move for acquisition.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +42% after confirming work on coronavirus treatment.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) +27% .

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) +24% on capital raise.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) +23% on Q1 earnings.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) +20% .

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) +18% after confirming work on coronavirus treatment.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +16% after confirming work on coronavirus treatment.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) +11% on Q4 earnings.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +12% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +8% after confirming work on coronavirus treatment.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) +8% .

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) +8% .

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) +8% .

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +7% after BTIG opened with a Buy rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) +7% on pricing upsized ADS offering.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +6% on Q2 earnings.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +5% .