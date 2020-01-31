Analysts positive on Western Digital's earnings, positioning

Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and raises the target from $90 to $100 after yesterday's earnings report.
Analyst Mehdi Hosseini sees WDC's earnings power as "on the rise" and now expects annualized EPS of about $8 by the end of this year and $10 by the end of 2021.
Cowen (Outperform, $88 PT ) notes that the company expects NAND gross margins to "progress toward its long-term target of 35-40%" in H2 as the company benefits from supply/demand improvements and faster than expected enterprise SSD share gains.
Western Digital shares are up 5.4% pre-market to $70.60. Peer Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is up 0.6% to $55.36.