Marathon Petroleum to seek sale of Speedway division - Bloomberg

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is exploring a sale of its Speedway gas station business, which has been valued at $15B-$18B including debt as a stand-alone company, Bloomberg reports.

Marathon has said it would seek to spin off the retailer, but the business has drawn interest from potential buyers, according to the report.

Marathon will provide an update on the status of its strategic review of MPLX in Q1 and is targeting a spin off of Speedway in Q4, the company said in its earnings report earlier this week.