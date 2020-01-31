WWE -26%; analysts cut after management ouster

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has opened hitting the mat with a thud today, -25.7% , after last night's news that it's ousted its co-presidents, a reported reaction to quarterly performance.

Previously bullish analysts have backed off. Morgan Stanley has cut its recommendation to Equal Weight from Overweight, and set a $54 price target, implying 13% downside from yesterday.

The firm was joined by Evercore ISI, which cut to In-Line and set a $50 target, and Loop Capital, which cut to Hold and set the same $50 target.