O'Reilly Automotive stung by JPMorgan cut

JPMorgan drops O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY -1.2% ) to a Neutral rating from Overweight on growing concerns over 2020.

The firm points to warm winter weather, moderating consumer spending and fading inflation tailwinds as potential drags on sales.

Analyst Christopher Horvers says the new price target of $415 (from $490) on ORLY reflects a ~19X multiple on the firm's 2021 estimate. "Our target multiple is below the ~22x valuation at which the stock has traded in the past two years, at roughly a 2x premium to the FY1 S&P 500 average P/E," he writes. The average sell-side PT on the auto retailer is $452.82.