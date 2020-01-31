Cavco Industries beats Q3 earnings

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) reported Q3 revenue growth of 17.1% Y/Y to $273.7M, reflecting improved home sales volume, changes in product mix and higher home selling prices.

Factory-built housing revenue was $257.1M (+16.7% Y/Y) and Financial services $16.62M (+24.4% Y/Y).

Total factory-built homes sold 3,865 (+12.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 90 bp s to 21.9%; and operating margin improved by 62 bps to 8.4%.

SG&A expenses were $36.84M (+19.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.5% up by 30 bps.

Company says Factory-built housing shipments have increased in recent months, which brought the elevated sales order backlogs down to ~6 weeks of production, or $115M.

