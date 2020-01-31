'A black swan like no other' - Moody's goes survivalist on coronavirus

A cornoavirus pandemic would be more of a "black swan" than the global financial crisis, says Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski. And while policymakers could flood the world with freshly minted cash to combat the financial crisis, Lonski isn't sure what tools they would have to deal with a pandemic.

Lonski takes note of a 7.1% plunge in industrial metals prices since the coronavirus made the news. Global growth for decades has exhibited a strong correlation with this gauge, he says.

The trade in fixed-income for now has been to buy high-quality and sell high-yield - while yields for both have fallen, spreads have widened. And Moody's average expected default frequency metric - a leading indicator of high-yield risk - has jumped 44 basis points over the last few days.

