USA Truck plunges after weak quarter

USA Truck (USAK -9.6% ) slides after a disappointing Q4 earnings report.

"The soft spot market and widely reported supply-demand imbalance affected both our contract and spot market opportunities during the quarter. Market rates remained pressured during the quarter and shippers allocated large portions of their freight spend to the lowest cost alternatives," observes CEO James Reed.

Base revenue per loaded mile was down 9% to $2.146 during the quarter. Gross margin plummeted to 11.5% of sales from 14.6% a year ago.

