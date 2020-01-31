Fox/Roku dispute just in time for Super Bowl

Pay TV viewers have become accustomed to carriage disputes and blackouts on traditional pay television, especially around key events - and now the battle is shifting toward streaming television.

Just two days before Super Bowl LIV (the year's premier viewership event on television), Roku (ROKU -5.7% ) has notified users that its deal with big-game broadcaster Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.2% ) is ending due to a dispute.

For its part, Roku is blaming Fox and telling users it can watch the game through third parties that also carry Fox programming: YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV, Fubo and others. "Many of these services offer a free trial," Roku suggests.

Meanwhile, Fox has pulled references to Roku from various spots on its Super Bowl website. It's now pushing viewers toward streaming options Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV.

"Roku’s threat to delete Fox apps from its customers’ devices is a naked effort to use its customers as pawns," Fox says, calling it a "poorly timed negotiating ploy."