Stocks start mostly lower but Amazon a big early gainer

Stocks slide at the open, weighed by lingering worries over the coronavirus outbreak and perhaps end-of-the-month profit-taking and rebalancing efforts; Dow -0.7% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

The Dow lags following disappointing earnings results and/or guidance from Caterpillar ( -1.1% ), Exxon ( -2.9% ) and Visa ( -2.5% ), while Amazon's ( +8.4% ) stellar earnings report makes the Nasdaq an early outperformer.

European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.5% , while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed.

In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary ( +1.4% ) far ahead of the other groups on the back of strength in Amazon, while energy ( -2.2% ), materials ( -1.3% ) and financials ( -0.8% ) trade noticeably lower.

U.S. Treasury prices tick up slightly, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields a basis point lower to 1.38% and 1.55%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.69.