Stocks start mostly lower but Amazon a big early gainer

Stocks slide at the open, weighed by lingering worries over the coronavirus outbreak and perhaps end-of-the-month profit-taking and rebalancing efforts; Dow -0.7%, S&P -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.3%.
The Dow lags following disappointing earnings results and/or guidance from Caterpillar (-1.1%), Exxon (-2.9%) and Visa (-2.5%), while Amazon's (+8.4%) stellar earnings report makes the Nasdaq an early outperformer.
European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.5%, while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed.
In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary (+1.4%) far ahead of the other groups on the back of strength in Amazon, while energy (-2.2%), materials (-1.3%) and financials (-0.8%) trade noticeably lower.
U.S. Treasury prices tick up slightly, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields a basis point lower to 1.38% and 1.55%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.69.
WTI March crude oil -0.6% to $51.81/bbl.
Now read: Britain wishes EU a Brexit goodbye »