Lundin Petroleum raises output forecast and quarterly dividend

Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q4 EBITDA rose to $695.5M from $480.7M last year, as Sverdrup in which Lundin holds 20% stake, started operating on Oct. 5, a month ahead of plan, and hit a run-rate of 350,000 boe/day by early December.

Lundin raised quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.45, and said budget to rise 30% including renewables investment.

The company now expects output of 145,000-165,000 boe/d in 2020 versus previous forecast of ~150,000 and compared with 93,300 in 2019.

The company also lowered its forecast for operating cost to $3.20-$4.20 boe from a previous range of $3.40-$4.40 from 2020 onwards, and cut its 2020 exploration budget to $220M from $298M in 2019.

