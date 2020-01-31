Coronavirus risk trade sweeps over the consumer sector

It's another down day for consumer companies with a presence in China as novel coronavirus developments continue to point to an extended period of reduced store traffic in the nation and outbound tourism to key markets
Nio (NIO -7.2%), Canada Goose (GOOS -4.9%), Luckin Coffee (LK -7%), Yum China (YUMC -2.4%), Ralph Lauren (RL -1.6%), PVH (PVH -2.5%), Tapestry (TPR -2.7%), Fossil (FOSL -6.4%) and Capri Holdings (CPRI -3%) are all lower on the day.
Some of the selling pressure is tied to concerns over Chinese spending even after the virus outbreak is contained.