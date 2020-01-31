Coronavirus risk trade sweeps over the consumer sector

It's another down day for consumer companies with a presence in China as novel coronavirus developments continue to point to an extended period of reduced store traffic in the nation and outbound tourism to key markets

Nio (NIO -7.2% ), Canada Goose (GOOS -4.9% ), Luckin Coffee (LK -7% ), Yum China (YUMC -2.4% ), Ralph Lauren (RL -1.6% ), PVH (PVH -2.5% ), Tapestry (TPR -2.7% ), Fossil (FOSL -6.4% ) and Capri Holdings (CPRI -3% ) are all lower on the day.

Some of the selling pressure is tied to concerns over Chinese spending even after the virus outbreak is contained.