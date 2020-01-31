Aon +1.9% as organic revenue climbs, margin improves

Aon (NYSE:AON) rises 1.9% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.53 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.47 and increased from $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Greg Case notes Q4 organic revenue growth of 7%, including growth of 5% or more in four of its five solution lines, and "substantial operating margin improvement of 210 basis points."

Q4 total revenue of $2.89B beats the average analyst estimate of $2.85B and grew from $2.77B in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 27.9% vs. 25.8% in Q4 2018.

Q4 Commercial Risk Solutions revenue of $1.33B rose 5% Y/Y.

Q4 Reinsurance Solutions revenue of $187M increased 15% Y/Y.

Q4 Retirement Solutions revenue of $494M, down 3% Y/Y.

Q4 Health Solutions revenue of $558M rose 5% Y/Y.

Q4 Data & Analytics Services revenue of $291M rose 7% Y/Y.

