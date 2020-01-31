Posco Q4 operating profit plunges, forecasts lower 2020 sales

Posco (PKX -3.8% ) posted a 56% decline in its Q4 operating profit on weak demand and higher raw material costs, and said it expects lower sales in 2020.

The South Korean steelmaker reported 2019 earnings without disclosing specific Q4 numbers; Reuters calculates consolidated operating profit for the quarter fell to 558B won ($478M) from 1.3T won during the year-earlier period.

Posco says revenues during Q4 fell 3.5% Y/Y to 16T won, while full-year sales slipped 0.9% to 64.36T won and full-year operating profit tumbled 30% to 3.87T.

For 2020, Posco says it expects lower consolidated sales at 63.8T won, and forecasts capital spending and other investments will total 6T won.