Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 2 - 8 for healthcare investors.

WEDNESDAY (2/5): European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) Annual Congress, The Hague (3 days). Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO): Phase 2b data on dalcinonacog alfa for prophylaxis of hemophilia B.

International Scientific Congress on Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Evry, France (3 days). PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): Data from Phase 3 SUNFISH study of risdiplam in SMA 2&3.

THURSDAY (2/6): ASCO-SITC Symposium, Orlando (3 days). Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE): Phase 1/2 data on vopratelimab in solid tumors. Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV): Phase 1 data on magrolimab + avelumab in ovarian cancer.