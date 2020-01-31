ManpowerGroup +1.6% post Q4 results

Manpower (MAN +1.6% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 3.5% Y/Y to $5.2B.

Revenue from services: Americas: $1.06B (+1.6%); Southern Europe: $2.32B (+1.4%); Northern Europe: $1.16B (-3.6%); APME: $596.5M (-18.5%); Right Management: $52M (+3.8%).

Constant currency: Americas +3.2%; Southern Europe +3.9%; Northern Europe -1.8%; APME -25.4%; Right Management +23.1%.

Gross margin increased 23 bps to 16.55%.

Operating margin declined 35 bps to 3.69%.

On a constant currency basis, net EPS decreased 6%.

EPS were negatively impacted 5 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared Y/Y.

The company repurchased 2.4M shares of common stock for $203M during the year.

The company expects Q1 EPS to be between $1.33 to $1.41, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents.

