BBVA Q4 NII, operating income rise

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA -1.3% ) Q4 net interest income of €4.73B ($5.20B) increased from €4.49B in Q3 2019 and €4.69B in Q4 2018.

Q4 operating income of €3.34B increased from €3.19B in the previous quarter and €3.17B in the year-ago quarter.

Recognizes a net charge of €1.32B for goodwill impairment in the U.S. partly offset by capital gains from the sale of BBVA Chile.

Excluding the charge, Q4 net attributable profit was €1.16B vs. €1.23B in Q3 and €1.01B in Q4 2018.

Q4 EPS excluding the charge was €0.16 vs. €0.17 in Q3 and €0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value at Q4-end of €6.27 slipped from €6.35 at Q3-end.

2019 return on tangible equity of 11.9% fell from 12.4% in 2018.

BBVA US Bancshares Q4 adjusted net income of $139M fell 29% Y/Y; Q$ adjusted ROTE slipped to 6.09% from 9.27% a year earlier.

