Lilly launches migraine med Reyvow

Eli Lilly (LLY -1.7% ) announces that Reyvow (lasmiditan) C-V 50 mg and 100 mg tablets, indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura, is now available for prescription and will be available in U.S. pharmacies in the next several days.

Lasmiditan is an orally available 5-HT1F receptor agonist that blocks pain transmission without the side effects of the class of migraine therapies called triptans. The 5-HT1F receptor is a serotonin subtype that lacks the vasoconstrictive properties of other serotonin receptors which can cause adverse cardiac events in patients with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease.

The FDA approved the medicine in October 2019. The time lag before launch was due to a DEA review of the drug's classification.