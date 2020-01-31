Wedbush positive on Brunswick

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Brunswick (BC) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

"We believe there is significant potential for earnings upside, and while investors have traditionally attributed outsized cyclical risk to BC, we believe there is also the opportunity for multiple expansion in the coming months given a combination of new products, healthy inventory and secondary boat dynamics, easy comparisons, and pricing/margin potential," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman drops his 2019 EPS estimate on Brunswick to $5.29 from $5.34 as he expects a $0.10 to $0.15 incremental tariff impact partially offset.

Wedbush's price target of $68 on Brunswick is slightly lower than the average sell-side PT pf $69.50.