Airbus bribery charges detailed in $4B settlement

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1.1% ) will pay €3.59B ($3.98B) to settle corruption probes by U.S., U.K. and French authorities into contract dealings, although France's financial prosecutor says the fine has been cut in half because of the company's cooperation.

France will take most of the settlement, €2.08B, while U.S. authorities will take €984M and the U.K. €527M, according to the French prosecutor.

The settlement covers allegations that the planemaker made illicit payments to intermediaries to win contracts around the world during 2004-16.

While the size of the penalty is large - believed by anti-corruption experts to be the largest ever in a bribery case - any criminal charges would have risked the company being barred from public contracts in the U.S. and European Union.