Analyst weigh in on Flex's Q3 margin strength

Citi (Buy) notes that Flex's (NASDAQ:FLEX) Q3 operating margin of 4% was the highest since early 2000, and the company's comments sounded optimistic about FY21 margins on a better mix and potential top-line leverage.

Raymond James (Market Perform) says the operating margin looks "optically appealing, but three out of four segments still seeing operating profit dollar declines."

The firm stays on the sidelines due to the historic volatility of the IEI segment, which was a key driver of the upside.