Roku -6.2%, Fox -1.2%; still pursuing deal before Super Bowl

Amid a stock tumble today, Roku (ROKU -6.2% ) has issued a blog update to its dispute over distributing Fox (FOX -1.7% , FOXA -1.2% ) channels, saying it's still working on a deal before Super Bowl Sunday.

The two companies' distribution deal ends today, and "We don’t want to see that happen but we have tried for months to get Fox to sign an agreement and we offered FOX an extension but they declined." It again says that there are other ways Roku customers can access Fox content "including the big game."

They're still pursuing a deal, the company says: "Our discussions with Fox continue and we hope that Fox will agree to an agreement soon."