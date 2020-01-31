Nike's Vaporfly to fly in Tokyo Olympics

The governing body of world track and field announces a series of new regulations for running shoes used in competitions.

Nike's (NKE -0.8% ) Vaporfly shoes will be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, although certain modifications by competitive runners won't be allowed. World Athletics is also recommending more research be undertaken to establish the true impact of the technology and to assess any new shoes that enter the market.

The general buzz over the flurry of running records set by runners wearing Vaporfly is seen as a positive for Nike in selling the products to recreational runners.