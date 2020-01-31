UPS pact could help accelerate Square's revenue, KBW says

UPS (UPS -3.3% ) will add Square (SQ -1.6% ) Online Store to its Digital Access program, a move that "could enhance Square’s positioning to better compete with peers such as Shopify," writes KBW analyst Steven Kwok in a note.

As part of the agreement UPS will be presented as the preferred shipping partner to Square Online Store subscribers.

UPS shipping solutions will be integrated with Square's online store builder service to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with access to UPS shipping services for fulfilling e-commerce orders.

Though the segment contributes a relatively small proportion of Square's overall revenue currently, it "remains a faster growth area and could help with the company's efforts to reaccelerate revenue growth," Kwok says.