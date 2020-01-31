Papua New Guinea ends talks with Exxon on P'nyang gas project

Papua New Guinea's government has called off negotiations with Exxon Mobil (XOM -4.1% ) regarding the P'nyang gas project, casting doubt on the $13B plan to double the country's gas exports by 2024.

PNG Prime Minister Marape said Exxon had "barely changed" from an opening offer presented last November on financial terms for developing the gas field and failed to come up with a deal the government could accept.