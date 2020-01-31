Marlin Business Services -3.3% post Q4 results

Marlin Business Services (MRLN -3.3% ) reports Q4 revenue increased 23.2% Y/Y to $37.95M.

Total sourced origination volume up 9.3% Y/Y to $236.5M and Direct origination volume was up 24.9% Y/Y to $50.4M.

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $1B, relatively flat Y/Y, and total managed assets ended at $1.3B, up 15.7% Y/Y.

Total origination yield of 12.43%, down 95 bps Q/Q and up 7 bps Y/Y.

For FY, operating efficiency declined 114 bps Y/Y to 54.18% and adj. operating efficiency declined 374 bps to 49.42%.

ROE increased 6 bps Y/Y to 13.33% and ROE on an adjusted basis declined 16 bps Y/Y to 13.36%.

In addition to quarterly dividends, returned capital through share repurchases totaling $6.8M, or 294,686 shares.

2020 Guidance: Adj. EPS between $2.17-2.27; Total sourced origination volume growth of ~20% Y/Y; Net interest and fee margin, as a percentage of average finance receivables, of between 9.25-9.75%.

Previously: Marlin Business Services EPS beats by $0.06 (Jan. 30)

Previously: Marlin Business Services declares $0.14 dividend (Jan. 30)