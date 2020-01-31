Gold creeps towards $1,600 as market jitters rise

The yellow metal did briefly spike above $1.6K earlier this year, but hasn't been above that level in a prolonged way since 2012.

At the moment, gold has reversed early losses, and is now modestly higher on the session at $1,592. GLD +0.65% .

Behind the move is a bit of panicky action in stocks over the coronavirus. More countries are advising citizens not to travel to China, including the U.S., where the State Department has issued a Level 4 warning (the highest level). Mongolia and Russia have reportedly closed borders.

The Dow is currently down 1.5% , and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 1.2% .

