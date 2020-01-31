Enbridge says Mainline plan opponents stalling for time

Enbridge (ENB -1.5% ) says opponents of its plan to convert the Mainline oil pipeline network to a contract system may be stalling for time, hoping to see what happens on other planned pipelines before making long-term commitments on its system.

Opponents of Enbridge's proposal including Canadian Natural Resources have asked the Canada Energy Regulator to split the approval process for the plan into two, a unique scenario that likely would make the entire regulatory process longer, says Vern Yu, head of Enbridge's liquids pipelines business.

"It might be strategic from some of these shippers because it would help them gain more clarity on what's happening on some of the other pipelines that are under development," Yu tells Bloomberg. "It would be a way for them to gain an advantage as they make decisions going forward."

Yu reiterates Enbridge's plan to lock shippers on the Mainline into contracts of as long as 20 years has the support of customers accounting for more than 70% of the volume on the system because it would provide certainty on tolls and market access.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), which owns a Houston refinery that receives crude from the Mainline, are among companies noting their support of the change in recent filings.