Credit Suisse power struggle mounts - Bloomberg

Ahead of next week's board meeting, Credit Suisse (CS -2.4% ) Chairman Urs Rohner is preparing a list of potential successors to CEO Tidjane Thiam after a scandal triggered a regulatory probe into the bank's management and culture, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Thiam's supporters have urged Rohner to leave as scheduled next year when his term as chairman ends, they said.

Last year, one of Thiam's top lieutenants hired spies to follow wealth management head Iqbal Khan.

Credit Suisse had called the incident an isolated event, but later it turned out that the the aide, Pierre-Olivier Bouee, also ordered the surveillance of former human resources head Peter Goerke.

"The story has no factual basis and is rejected by Credit Suisse," the company said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

An investigation by Swiss law firm Homburger concluded that Bouee acted alone.

More recently, a Swiss newspaper alleges that Thiam asked Khan to collect "dirty material" on an executive who criticized him. Thiam called the article "entirely false and defamatory."