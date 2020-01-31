Honeywell says MAX production freeze to hurt 2020 sales growth

Honeywell (HON -3.5% ) shares slide after the company forecasts 2020 sales below market expectations, citing the production freeze of 737 MAX planes on its aerospace unit.

Honeywell, which makes MAX parts including auxiliary power units, weather radars and cockpit advisory systems, expects "significant headwinds from the 737 MAX production delays" this year.

"The revenue impact [from the MAX production halt] is meaningful... it's about a mid-triple-digit impact for millions of dollars," CEO Darius Adamczyk said during today's conference call.

The company previously had said it was not hurt significantly by the continued grounding of the MAX jets and did not expect any effects for 2019.