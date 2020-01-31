Celanese Q4 profits almost halved

Celanese (CE -6.6% ) Q4 profit slumped ~57% Y/Y to $43M as revenue fell 15% to $1.4B and the company recorded over $100M in net other charges.

Earnings were $1.99 on an adjusted basis, down from $2.38 a share.

The company witnessed weak demand and broad industry destocking across 2019, and volume declined 6% with prices down 8%.

Free cash was down 31% to $179M

"As demand levels in Q4 were softer than anticipated, we do not expect any meaningful improvement in the demand landscape across 2020 versus 2019. We are challenging our organization to offset significant incremental turnaround expenses in the year to reach 2020 adjusted earnings of $11 per share driven by factors within our control." said Lori Ryerkerk, chief executive officer.

Previously: Celanese EPS misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)