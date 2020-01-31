U.S. rig count trimmed by 4 in Baker Hughes survey

The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 4 to 790, following last week's loss of 2 rigs, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs pared 1 to 675 after rising by 3 last week, while gas rigs fell by 3 to 112 and 3 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Crude oil prices are little changed by the data; March WTI -1.4% to $51.40/bbl as the coronavirus outbreak shakes global growth expectations.

