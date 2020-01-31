Good news/bad news: Economic data agrees with the Fed

Overshadowing whatever economic data came in this week, the Fed clearly takes the stance that the U.S. economy is strong enough to keep interest rates where they are.

One big caveat — it's too early to tell what effect the coronavirus will have on the global economy, let alone the U.S. economy.

Economic data was fairly well balanced in terms of expectations. Bottom-line: Consumers are happy and the Richmond Fed and Dallas Fed surveys turned in strong print, but housing proved weak in December and Chicago PMI unexpectedly dropped in January.

Stronger-than-expected: Consumers are still optimistic, according to UMich's final consumer sentiment print for January; headline number of 99.8 beat the consensus of 99.1 and increased from the prior reading of 99.1.