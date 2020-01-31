Good news/bad news: Economic data agrees with the Fed

Overshadowing whatever economic data came in this week, the Fed clearly takes the stance that the U.S. economy is strong enough to keep interest rates where they are.
One big caveat — it's too early to tell what effect the coronavirus will have on the global economy, let alone the U.S. economy.
Economic data was fairly well balanced in terms of expectations. Bottom-line: Consumers are happy and the Richmond Fed and Dallas Fed surveys turned in strong print, but housing proved weak in December and Chicago PMI unexpectedly dropped in January.
Stronger-than-expected: Consumers are still optimistic, according to UMich's final consumer sentiment print for January; headline number of 99.8 beat the consensus of 99.1 and increased from the prior reading of 99.1.
That's echoed by the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey jumping to 131.6 for January vs. the 127.8 expected and 128.2 in December.
Continuous jobless claims fell by 44K, more than expected to 1.703 vs. 1.733M estimate.
Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey rose to 20 in January vs. 5 consensus and up from negative 5 in December.
Dallas Fed's January manufacturing survey's general business activity measure, at -0.2, came in better than the -3.1 expected and the -3.2 reading in December.
Durable goods grew 2.4% in December vs. the 0.5% increase expected and turned around from a 3.1% decline in November.
November S&P Corelogic Case Shiller home price index 20-city composite rose 0.5% M/M on a seasonally adjusted basis vs. 0.4% consensus and kept up with the +0.5% pace in October.
In-line: The advance estimate of Q4 GDP came in on the nose at +2.1% and matches the Q3 rate.
Consumer spending in December rose 0.3%, matching consensus and down a tick from the 0.4% increase in November.
Q4 employment cost index rose 0.7% Q/Q and maintaining the same rate as Q3.
Weaker-than-expected: Chicago PMI sank to a four-year low of 42.9 in January, well below the 48.5 consensus and previous print of 48.9; order backlogs were particularly weak.
The week's initial jobless claims fell 7K to 216K, slightly higher than the 215K expected.
December personal income rose 0.2% M/M, vs. the 0.3% increase expected and slowed from +0.4% in November.
Pending home sales unexpected dropped 4.9% in December to 103.2 vs. expectation for a 0.4% increase and vs. a 1.2% rise in November.
December new home sales of 694K fell short of the 728K and expected; to make matters worse, November's number was revised downward to 697K from the initial reading of 719K.
The core durable goods measure slipped by 0.1% in December compared with +0.2% expected.
December's trade deficit widened more than expected to $68.3B vs. $66.9B consensus and vs. $63.0B deficit in November; exports rose $0.4B M/M to $137.0B, while imports increased $5.8B to $205.3B.
Coming up next week: On Monday, January ISM manufacturing PMI; on Tuesday, December factory orders; on Wednesday, January ADP nonfarm employment, December trade balance, January ISM non-manufacturing PMI, and December trade balance; on Thursday, Q4 nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs; on Friday, January nonfarm payrolls.
