OceanaGold announces increase in 2019 gold output

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF +2.5% ) reports ~20% increase in gold production to 108,200 ounces during the December quarter on the back of a solid performance from its New Zealand and US operations.

Gold sales were also up from 94,300 ounces to 107,300 ounces.

Yearly gold production reached 470,601 oz, which was in line with the revised guidance of between 460,000 and 480,000 oz, with copper production at 10,255 tonnes, also in line with the revised guidance of between 10,000 and 11 000 tonnes.

AISC reached A$1,061/oz compared with the revised guidance of between A$1,040/oz and A$1,090/oz.