Virus fears weigh on stocks, fuel VIX rally

Investors pull away from stocks and turn to Treasurys amid fears that the coronavirus will put the brakes on economic growth.

The Cboe volatility index, also called the "fear index," surges as much as 24% to 19.23, the highest it's been since Oct. 10.

The Dow loses more than 560 points, down 1.9% ; the S&P 500 drops 1.7% , and the Nasdaq sinks 1.4% .

The bond rally continues, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 6 basis points to 1.53%.

Crude oil slides 2.0% to $51.08 per barrel.

Airline stocks drop after Delta ( -2.3% ), American ( -3.0% ), and United ( -3.3% ) suspend flights between China and the U.S.

Amazon jumps 8.2% as analysts cheer the online retailer's blockbuster quarterly earnings.

Consumer discretionary ( +1.1% ) is the only sector in the S&P 500 on the rise, while energy ( -3.5% ), information technology ( -2.4% ), and industrials ( -2.4% ) sink the most.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 1.1% , the FTSE fell 1.3% , the DAX dropped 1.3% , and the CAC slid 1.1%.