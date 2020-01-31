Intelsat +10%; Height expects C-band payout to rise

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is up 10.1% after today's news on C-band spectrum monetization, ahead of likely February action by the FCC on the matter.

Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) - once in, then out, then in again on the C-Band Alliance led by Intelsat and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) - has "gone rogue," Bloomberg notes, proposing a payout for spectrum that's a fraction of that sought by the alliance. Eutelsat's lower amount is gaining traction in Washington.

On the other hand, after reports that a Senate bill would set up a fund with just $5B allocated for the spectrum companies in total, Height Capital Markets thinks that amount may drift higher.

The FCC is signaling a low single-digit payout, Height says, but it believes the agency is just negotiating from a low point as a "trial balloon" and will eventually settle closer to $7B-$9B. A fixed payment faces an "optical issue for policymakers" around the $10B level, it says.

And analyst Chase White thinks Verizon and other telecoms would be wiling to compensate C-band holders after the auction to expedite the clearing.