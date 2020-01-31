Dismal results from Exxon, Chevron add to oil and gas sector gloom

Exxon Mobil (XOM -4.3% ) and Chevron (CVX -4.4% ) shares sink to multiyear lows - a near-decade nadir for Exxon - after the two biggest U.S. oil producers posted their weakest results in years.

Exxon's FY 2019 profit of $14.3B fell 31% from $20.8B in the previous year - and the company's third lowest this century - while capital spending climbed 20% to $31B from nearly $26B in 2018 and revenues slid 9% to $265B last year from $290B the year before.

Chevron recorded its steepest loss in a decade after writing down the value of North American natural gas fields and returns plunged from overseas refining and oil production.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told today's earnings conference call that while the industry faces "extremely challenging market conditions," his company would not cut its spending because it is focused on long-term supply and demand. "We believe strongly that investing in the trough of this cycle has some real advantages."

Unlike Chevron, which has responded to Wall Street's calls for austerity, Exxon is "marching to its own drum," Adams Funds chief executive Mark Stoeckle tells WSJ.

Woods has pledged to raise Exxon's production from the typical ~4M bbl/day to 5M bbl/day by increasing annual spending $4B-$6B to top $30B and focusing on a handful of key projects such as Guyana and the Permian Basin.

"Even though it appears the market has said 'we don't want you to outspend, we want you to do dividends, we want you to do buybacks,' Exxon is saying 'we take a longer view than anybody, if you don't like it, then sell the stock," Stoeckle said - exactly what is happening today.