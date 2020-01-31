December farm prices received Index +0.8% (M/M)

The December Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 89.5, +0.8% from November but decreased -0.8% from December 2018.

The crop production index +0.8% M/M to 83.3; the livestock index was flat at 97.0 M/M.

Food grains +0.3% M/M and -6.5% Y/Y.

Feed grains +0.8% M/M and +4.2% Y/Y.

Oilseeds +1.3% M/M and +1.5% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -6.4% M/M and +3.8% Y/Y.

Vegetable and melon -6.1% M/M and +13.1% Y/Y.

Other crop +0.9% M/M and -9.6% Y/Y.

