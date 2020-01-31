Credit Acceptance -8.6% as another analyst turns bear

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) slumps 8.6% after Janney Montgomery analyst John Rowan cuts the stock to Sell from Neutral, citing a "weak quarter" with "warning signs in CACC's results that are simply too acute to ignore."

CACC fell as much as 13% to $405.80, its lowest level since Nov. 5.

Trims price target to $381 from $391; vs average target of $375.

He flags a drop in volume per active dealer and fewer active dealers, which could signal that dealer partners "are souring on CACC's brand of profit sharing loan agreement."

Meanwhile, BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna writes that "increased competition, flatlining growth, and deteriorating economics offset modest earnings beat" in Q4.

Bologna rates the stock Sell, with a $340 price target.

Quant rating is Bearish; before the Janney Montgomery cut, the Sell-Side average rating was already Bearish (5 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).

