U.S. in a 'good place' but virus is a 'wild card', Fed's Clarida says

While the U.S. economy is still in a "good place," the coronavirus outbreak in China is "a wild card," Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

He said the Fed is "looking into how it translates into the outlook for Chinese growth, for global growth, and for how it impacts the U.S.,"

The U.S. economy should be able to absorb a temporary glitch. "If this were to result in, say, a one- or two-quarter slowdown in growth, that probably not something that changes the big picture," Clarida said. "But I do agree it's a challenging situation."

The recently re-inverted yield curve isn't a worry, he said. "That is really driven not so much by an outlook for the U.S. economy, but globally when there is uncertainty money flows into the U.S.," he said. "That tends to lower yields."

