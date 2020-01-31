Bulls raise Amazon targets on grocery strength

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and raises the target from $200 to $2,400 after the earnings call revealed that grocery deliveries more than doubled Y/Y.

The bank says its conversations with AMZN point towards grocery's strategic importance.

KeyBanc does have some concerns that Whole Foods delivery might cause "throughput issues during peak time and believe that Amazon will begin to innovate with store layouts to mitigate ship-from-store issues."

Amazon is also expected to launch a new, large-format grocery chain this year.

Wedbush (Outperform) raises Amazon from $2,000 to $2,325, saying the firm has "likely underestimated Amazon’s potential to gain share in grocery."