EQT seeks to raise $1B from royalty deal - Reuters

Gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -2.1% ) is aiming to raise as much as $1B by selling some of its royalty income, Reuters reports.

EQT is in talks to find an investor for an "override" deal, in which the investor would take a 1% royalty interest in the net revenue generated from EQT's production, according to the report.

The company has been seeking ways to reduce its swelling debt pile of nearly $5B as it struggles to cope with lower natural gas prices, and late last year reportedly tried unsuccessfully to divest its Ohio acreage.