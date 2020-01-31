Packaging Corp. cut at Argus on rising costs, lower selling prices

Packaging Corp. (PKG -3.9% ) slips to seven-month lows as Argus downgrades shares to Hold from Buy and removes the stock from its Focus List, noting the company has seen earnings decline in recent quarters and issued disappointing Q1 guidance.

Packaging Corp. continues to face challenges from rising costs and lower selling prices, and has had difficulty adjusting plant operations quickly to take advantage of changes in customer demand, says Argus analyst David Coleman.

PKG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.