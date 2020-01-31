Uber Eats rivals will merge in $7.8B deal

US-traded food delivery names end today in the red after news that Takeaway.com bought Just Eats for $7.8B.

Dutch Takeaway declared the takeover of its British peer unconditional, but the deal still needs competition authority approval before the duo can merge operations.

The combined company will start trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Takeaway expects to receive Competition and Markets Authority approval on March 5.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) closed today down 1% . Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) closed down 3.1% .

