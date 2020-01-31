GE price target pushed to $16 at Citi as credibility climbs

General Electric's (GE -2.3% ) results over the course of 2019 have "begun the process of re-establishing credibility" that the company can deliver on its commitments to investors, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz says in reiterating his Buy rating and raising his stock price target to $16 from $14.

Also, with an initial 2020 outlook indicating an expectation of further progress in its operational and financial turnaround, the shares "could be poised for further upside as GE executes," Kaplowitz contends.

GE is not without risks, but management's focus on de-risking the portfolio and improving results seems to be progressing well and should continue to support share price appreciation over time, the analyst says.

GE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.