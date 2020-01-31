Bristol-Myers Squibb withdraws European application for O+Y for lung cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe seeking approval to use the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) (O+Y) to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer in a first-line setting.

The company originally filed the application in 2018 based on the successful achievement of the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with mutational burdens of at least 10 mutations/megabase (CHECKMATE-227 study).

The application was later amended to include the successful achievement overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, in patients whose tumors expressed at least 1% PD-L1. These participants received O+Y+chemo.

The European Medicines Agency determined that it could not conduct a full assessment of the filing due to the multiple protocol changes BMY made in response to rapidly evolving science and data.

It has no plans to refile the application.

Its submission in the U.S. is currently under FDA review.