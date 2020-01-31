Stocks plunge as spreading virus fans global economic fears

Wall Street sold off to end the week and month, as investors grew increasingly fearful about the potential global economic impact of China's spreading coronavirus.

Worries were exacerbated by increasing reports of worldwide cases; Delta, United and American Airlines suspending U.S.-China flights; and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it would quarantine Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"There’s fear going into the weekend," Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at WallachBeth Capital, told CNBC. "The theme coming into this year was the Fed and Trump are going to bail us out of any problems, but the virus is something neither one can do anything about."

Economic data offered little comfort, as preliminary GDP data for the eurozone continued to show a sluggish economy, and the Chicago PMI fell to its lowest level since December 2015.

The Dow Jones index plunged more than 2% in its worst showing since August, while the S&P 500 sank 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%.

For the week, the Dow dropped 2.5%, the S&P slid 2.1% and the Nasdaq lost 1.8%.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower in today's action, including six that lost at least 2%; the energy sector (-3.2%) was hit hardest amid the continued weakness in oil prices, with March WTI crude oil settling 1.2% lower at $51.58/bbl, and major earnings disappointments from Exxon and Chevron.

U.S. Treasury prices rose as perceived growth concerns rattled equities, sending the two-year yield tumbling 7 bps to 1.32% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.52%.