CenturyLink wraps up debt initiatives

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has successfully wrapped up proposed debt initiatives, including a extension and repricing of senior secured credit facilities.

Maturity on its Term Loan A, Term Loan A-1 and revolving facilities was extended to Jan. 31, 2025 from a previous Nov. 1, 2022. Maturity on its Term Loan B facility was extended to March 15, 2027, from Jan. 31, 2025.

The amendments also reduced margins used to determine interest rates and resized the amount of indebtedness under each of the facilities, CenturyLink says.