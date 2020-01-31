Boeing arranges $12B bank loan; Moody's downgrades debt

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has secured at least $12B in bank loans and may tap the commercial paper market to counter the cash drain from the 737 MAX crisis, according to a new 10-K filing.

The loans would help fund compensation for buyers of the grounded jet, support Boeing suppliers and pay for the company's stock dividend, which it decided to maintain at existing levels this year.

The filing also disclosed the scale of two non-MAX charges, including $148M linked to higher costs on the KC-46A military refueling tanker; the plane is more than two years behind schedule and has now cost Boeing $3.7B in charges for cost overruns.

Meanwhile, Moody's downgraded Boeing's senior debt to Baa1 from A3, still investment grade but just three notches above junk status.

"Boeing's Q4 earnings indicate significantly higher cash burn in 2020 than previously anticipated, increasing reliance on debt for funding the impact of a lower-for-longer recovery of the Max program," says Moody's, which now expects "the road to restoring the MAX production system and Boeing's credit profile will run into 2023 and will be much costlier given significant negative free cash flow near $10 billion in 2020."